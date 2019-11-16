ANGOLA — Trine University’s jazz ensembles, under the direction of Professor Brian Derek, adjunct music faculty, will present their fall concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Jazz Combo will perform “Gentle Rain” by Louis Bonfa, “Maiden Voyage” by Herbie Hancock, “Watermelon Man” by Herbie Hancock, “Summertime” by George Gershwin, and “Mr. PC” by John Coltrane.
Combo members are Isaac Nice, a senior chemical engineering major from Paulding, Ohio, on drums; Micah Maxson, a sophomore civil engineering major from Fort Wayne, on bass; Garrett Howell of Brownsburg, on tenor saxophone; and Derek on piano.
Big Band members inc Joel Galloy, a senior chemical engineering major from Glenwood, Illinois, on first alto saxophone; James Gamage, a junior software engineering major from Zionsville, on second alto saxophone; Leam Armstrong, a sophomore computer engineering major from Chesterton, on first tenor saxophone; Thad Turner, a freshman computer science and information technology major from Goshen, on second tenor saxophone; Jonathan Stockwell, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Dowagiac, Michigan, on baritone saxophone; Joshua Dick, a senior electrical engineering major from South Bend, on first trombone; TJ Jensen, a senior chemical engineering major from Goshen, on second trombone; Jacob Dougherty, a junior chemical engineering major from Nappanee, on third trombone; Benn Woon, a junior mechanical engineering major from Columbus, on bass trombone; Ryan Hibbets, a sophomore sports and recreation major from Monticello, on first trumpet and flugelhorn; Jackson Billings, a sophomore sports management major from Churubusco, on first trumpet; Adam McHenry, a senior biomedical engineering major from Zionsville, on second trumpet; Ben Roudebush, a sophomore computer science and information technology major from Lafontaine, on second trumpet; Brian Kreps, a junior criminal justice major from Tecumseh, Michigan, on third trumpet; Christopher Smith, a freshman biomedical engineering major from Kokomo, on third trumpet; Blake Williams, a sophomore communication major from Elkhart, on fourth trumpet; Evan Zielke, a sophomore computer engineering major from Auburn, on fourth trumpet; Micah Maxson, a sophomore civil engineering major from Fort Wayne, on bass; Lucas Harmon, a junior biomedical engineering major from Millersburg, drums/percussion; Conner Johnson, a freshman design engineering major from Goshen, on drums/percussion; and Derek on piano.
