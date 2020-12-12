FLINT — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board of Trustees will consider raising rates in 2021.
District accountant Steve Brock, Indianapolis, presented an asset management plan at Thursday night’s meeting. While the district budget for 2021 does not include a rate increase, Brock’s several-year projection, which takes into account all costs and repairs, reflects an 8% hike in monthly bills this year.
SLRWD customers recently received new payment booklets that run through November 2021. For the majority of customers, the price is $88.99 per month.
The asset management plan looks at all district needs through the fruition of a $17 million upgrade expected to start in 2023-24 as a continuation of work in the northeast corner of the district.
Rate increases had previously been projected in 2024-26.
A board committee will discuss the potential raise in rates, said President Rob Moreland, and report to the board at a future meeting.
SLRWD board meetings will change next year, from the long-standing second Thursday of the month to the third or fourth Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N.
Along with re-electing current officers for the coming year, the board passed a resolution clarifying how board members are paid. Board members get $50 per meeting. In addition, the president, currently Moreland, will receive $50 for each day worked on district business. Vice President Neil Fenstermaker receives $25 for a day of district business and the treasurer, Jim Van Vlerah, gets $12.50 for each day spent on district work.
