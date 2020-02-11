Seven arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Heidi L. Kipper, 41, of the 100 block of Canal Street, Constantine, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Randy E. Knowlen, 40, of the 400 block of South Street, Pansville, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Reginald L. Laird Jr., 28, of the 100 block of East Avenue Q, Palmdale, California, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Linda J. Mann, 75, of the 1000 block of Hickory Hills Drive, arrested on S.R. 827, south of Swager Drive, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher M. Moon, 37, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jim L. Perez Jr., 38, of the 500 block of Russel Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Logan C. Perl, 26, of the 22000 block of S.R. 166, Oakwood, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
