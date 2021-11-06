ANGOLA — It’s been a week of excitement for the Angola High School Marching Hornets as they prepare to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association state finals today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
As the Indianapolis Colts were preparing to tear up the field against the New York Jets Thursday night at The Luke, the Hornets were performing in one final tuneup at the high school parking lot.
The Marching Hornets are leaving for Indianapolis at about 10:45 a.m. today and people are asked to join a sendoff on the Public Square.
The Lucas Oil Stadium gates will open for the ISSMA competition starting at 9 a.m.
Public parking is available throughout the downtown area, and many lots are within walking distance to the stadium.
Admission will be $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers. There will be no reserved seating.
Only mobile tickets will be sold, and a smartphone will be needed to present tickets for entry. Visit bit.ly/3EHKUamfor more ticket information.
If you did not purchase tickets in advance, you will need to get your tickets at the main Lucas Oil Stadium ticket window located at the southeast corner of the stadium, close to Capitol Avenue.
Entry into the stadium will be through the north and west entrances only.
The Angola Marching Hornets will perform at 4:55 p.m. Because the bands are on a tight schedule, performances are intended to be held during their designated time slots. Those who wish to watch the show are advised to find their seats early.
Spectators who leave the stadium must receive a hand stamp if they plan to return to the stadium later in the day.
Due to copyright laws, video recording is prohibited without proper permission.
Public Broadcasting will be present to film the competition for a later broadcast, which will show snippets of each performance and showcase the groups who competed.
