ANGOLA — Steuben County has appropriated much of its American Rescue Plan Act money following County Council approval of a handful of requests on Tuesday.
In a relatively lengthy session, council members approved about $2.786 million in requests that made it to their desk following recommendations by the county’s ARPA committee and approval of the Steuben County Board of Commissioner.
Of the approximately $6.67 million made available from the legislation approved by Congress in 2021 and signed by President Joe Biden, about $753,000 remains out of the $3.8 million that was available for projects Commission Board President Wil Howard called investments in the community. Approximately $2.88 million was kept aside for an audit of the spending and government losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Tuesday, the county had appropriated $250,000 for use at the Sheets Family Park that’s going to be constructed at the YMCA of Steuben County that will be open to all for free and under the umbrella of the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.
There were six projects approved Tuesday.
Topping the list and the only ones that did not receive unanimous approvals were for fueling stations.
“I have a hard time with putting in two fueling stations in the county,” said Christina Cress, the only council member to vote against each project. “I just don’t understand the fueling station completely.”
There was talk earlier in the year of combing all fueling operations and moving the Steuben County Highway Department to vacant ground at the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport in the 5000 block of U.S. 20.
That was determined to be impractical with potential snags with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
It was decided to spend $800,000 for the removal of underground tanks at the airport and replace them with two above-ground tanks for aviation fuel and jet fuel. A tanker truck to offer mobile fueling to jets was also included in the project.
The EPA has been pressing for the tanks be removed for years and might have forced the airport to do the work eventually.
At the highway department, $1.05 million has been appropriated for removal of the current salt storage facility and putting in a new salt barn. Also to be added is a fueling station that will be used by all county vehicles.
Howard said the return on investment for the fueling station was three years. It will take longer for the salt barn.
The ROIs on the two projects will come in the form of fuel savings and less driving for highway workers to load up salt in the winter.
There had been talk about moving the highway department, and one appraisal has been received for the land where it currently exists, but the cost made such a move prohibitive in the near future.
“The county is not really in a position to move that,” Howard said.
It was estimated that moving the highway department could cost between $15 million and $18 million.
The new fueling tanks and salt barn can be moved if the county does decide to move sometime in the future.
Also approved was $750,000 for the new Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Innovation and Education Center for nursing studies that’s going to be built at the hospital in Angola.
The facility, to teach nursing and other health care professions, is a joint venture between Cameron and Trine University. Angola is making a like investment of $750,000 toward the project.
“It’s an entire community project, folks,” Howard said.
“That’s truly investing in our future,” Councilman Tony Isa said.
“It’s not us spending, it’s investing,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Local fire departments were also rewarded on Tuesday with two approvals. One will provide $80,000 or $10,000 for each local fire department, recovery money for their efforts during COVID.
The other fire department program will provide each qualifying department with $10,000 in dollar-for-dollar match money for new money raised. That gives each department a possibility of realizing $30,000 in new money.
The other approval was for $26,116 for fire suppression work at Little Lambs Daycare and Pre-school, Fremont. The original request was for $35,000 but the work came in well under budget.
The work has been completed. Had it not, Little Lambs could have been closed by the state fire marshals office.
“No doors are being closed,” said Brittany Bowman, Little Lambs director.
While there haven’t been any formal requests for the remaining $753,000 piece of the pie, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee indicated he might be seeking some funds for work on the existing Steuben County Courthouse, which will be vacated once the new judicial center is built.
