ANGOLA — The Trine University Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of eight university faculty members.
"We are grateful for the excellence of all the faculty at Trine, and proud to recognize these particular faculty members with a promotion in academic rank," said John Shannon, vice president for academic affairs. "Each of these faculty earn consistently high ratings from students and have distinguished themselves in service to the university and in their professional fields."
The university promoted Donna Wyse, serving in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, from instructor to assistant professor. Wyse has maintained professional mental health licensures, attended continuing education programs and participated in professional organizations. Her university service includes serving on the Curriculum and Academic Standards committee and providing assistance at admission events, the Regional Science Fair and American Criminal Justice Association activities.
Four faculty were promoted from assistant professor to associate professor:
Melissa Mayus, Department of Humanities and Communication, has been published in academic journals and given presentations at conferences. She is part of the Curriculum and Academics committee as well as multiple departmental committees, and coordinates the Humanities Symposia.
Jennifer Staude, Department of Science, has designed and taught several new chemistry courses. She serves on the Faculty Advisory Committee and is the Department of Science academic advisor for science education majors. She advises students in several majors, assists at admission events, and judges at the science fair. She also is an active member in the American Chemical Society.
Kendall Teichert, Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, has published articles in peer-reviewed journals, and has participated in teacher training at the NETI Conference. He serves on the university's General Education Assessment Committee and in several capacities within his department.
Tricia Widenhoefer, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, has published articles in peer-reviewed journals and given scholarly presentations in addition to taking part in multiple professional organizations. She serves on multiple departmental committees in addition to her primary role as Director of Clinical Education for the DPT program.
Three faculty were promoted from associate professor to full professor:
Andrea Mitofsky, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has earned the McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award twice, as well as the Trine University Scholarship Award and the Trine University Jannen Renaissance Scholar Award. She published a peer-reviewed textbook on Direct Energy Conversion, has authored papers for four conferences of the American Society for Engineering Education, and earned multiple grants through the Indiana Space Grant consortium. She has served on the Ethical Standards Committee, Educational Resources Committee and ad hoc committee on Open Educational Resources, and has served as a faculty advisor to four different student organizations.
Jeremy Rentz, Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has served on the Assessment Committee. His scholarly works include representation of the university regarding groundwater contamination and presentations for pedagogical inquiry. He serves as director of Trine's Center for Teaching Excellence.
Sameer Sharma, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has participated in numerous professional development activities, including KEEN and MOSIS grants, and has developed several independent special topics courses. His university service includes acting as an academic advisor to Eta Kappa Nu, supporting the Multicultural Student Organization and serving on the Faculty Advisory Committee and Educational Resources Committee. He also launched the university's Robotic Football Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.