INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced on Tuesday that Steuben County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Every time a community becomes broadband ready, it’s a win for all Hoosiers. Congratulations to Steuben County on prioritizing broadband investment and continuing to market your community,” Crouch said, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Hoosiers across the state have found value and heightened quality of life with access to high-speed and reliable internet services. We recognize your great work.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Steuben County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“The Steuben County Commissioners passed a resolution in October 2021 to become an Indiana Broadband Ready Community. The Indiana Broadband Office has provided our community a valuable tool which will assist with the expansion of connectivity in Steuben County,” said Commissioner Wil Howard.
Earnie Holtrey, project manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, says he is looking forward to the progress Steuben County makes with this new designation.
“We applaud Steuben County on becoming a Broadband Ready Community. We understand the collaboration and coordination that Steuben County leadership has taken to help further the county’s broadband investment,” Holtrey said.
During 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020.
“With the passing of the Resolution in October 2021, we feel that Steuben County is positioned well to accept the rapid growth needed and desired that will accompany a hyper-focused attention to the access to Broadband,” said Isaac Lee, executive director of Steuben County Economic Development Corporation. “This designation announces to all that we are serious about growth in Steuben County.”
For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.
