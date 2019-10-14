ANGOLA — The Angola Marching Hornets will compete in the Indiana State School Music Association's regional marching band competition on Saturday.
The Angola High School band received a gold rating with distinction at preliminaries last weekend at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. Along with advancing to the regional, the Marching Hornets received caption awards for music, visual and effect.
Angola will perform its show "Fortress" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chesterton High School during the regional competition.
Set to Mozart’s “Requiem” and Frank Ticheli’s “Sanctuary” with overtones of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God," "Fortress" tells a story of strength. The main prop is a castle that opens during the second part of the show to reveal a soloist.
If the Marching Hornets advance from the regional, they will play in semi-state Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. State finals are held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 9.
