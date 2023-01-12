FORT WAYNE — With the U.S. Consumer Price Index seeing a 0.1% monthly decline in December, the Midwest is starting to see some relief on inflation overall.
However, it’s very likely consumers aren’t feeling that easing because key items such as groceries and household energy that are hard to avoid or substitute are still seeing higher prices, according to the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
The Midwest rate was 6%, compared to 6.5% nationally, data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Items pointed out by Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute:
• Food at home in the Midwest was 13% compared to 11.8% the U.S. overall.
• Household energy: 11.6% for Midwest, 16.2% nationally
• Gasoline prices last month provided significant relief compared to November: down 15.9% for Midwest, 12.5% nationally
• Gasoline was down year over year, too
• Used cars have gone down from December 2021: down 9.1% in the Midwest, 8.8% nationally
The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses a large basket of goods and services to determine inflation, so the effects of inflation aren’t felt evenly.
"If you didn’t buy a used car last month, you didn’t get to enjoy the decreased prices," Blakeman said.
With the Federal Reserve having a goal of lowering the 6.5% inflation rate to 2.0%, it has a ways to go. The Fed predicted that consumers will likely not see inflation returning to around 2% until 2025.
The Federal Open Market Committee at its Dec. 14 meeting raised the federal funds rate by 0.5%, to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. That means consumers will see increases in credit card and mortgage rates, with a small uptick in savings account rates.
“It’s a relief to see inflation easing overall but the fact items that are difficult to avoid or substitute — namely groceries, electricity and natural gas — were still in double-digit inflation territory means many households aren’t feeling much relief,” Blakeman said. “The price drop for gasoline was some helpful but for most folks, they didn’t get to enjoy the full benefit of the price drop because other necessities were still uncomfortably high. December’s data show we are starting to see the ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes — prices aren’t escalating as much — but inflation rates are nowhere close to the 2% target.”
Looking at the national level, PNC senior economist Kurt Rankin said, "Core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices, and which the Federal Reserve eyes most closely when setting monetary policy — saw its monthly growth rate rise modestly to 0.3% in December 2022, up from 0.2% in November. At a 3.7% annualized growth pace in December, Core CPI suggests that the Fed will remain comfortable communicating that the fight against inflation is not over, and that further interest rates hikes are on the cards. But inflationary pressures upstream from consumer prices have clearly eased."
The housing component of the CPI remains a concern for overall consumer price inflation, Rankin said. Housing CPI, which includes rents, household furnishings, and energy bills, rose at an annualized pace of 8.9% for December 2022.
"This component of the CPI measure is the largest influence on prices by weight, accounting for over 40% of the total index," Rankin said. "Homebuying has collapsed in 2022, with existing home sales falling to a sales pace not seen since 2011. The upshot here is that fewer household budgets are taking on the expenses encompassed by the still accelerating housing component of CPI. But for the many who purchased homes in 2020 and 2021, rising costs will continue to erode household finances, which sets the stage for consumers hitting a wall in their spending capacity by mid-2023."
