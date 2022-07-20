ANGOLA — SUP 101 Lakes is using the Crooked Lake Music Fest to put some good back into the community. SUP has partnered with the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County to raise money for the shelter through outdoor activities on Crooked Lake.
The events will begin on Thursday and follow on Friday and Saturday during the music festival. Starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, SUP will be leading a group in rucking around the lake. Rucking is a type of hike that uses weights to increase stamina and strength.
For those who want to participate but don’t want to add the weight of rucking, hikers and walkers of any age are welcome to come.
During the ruck, Kelly Bailey, owner of SUP 101 Lakes, will have an envelope for all donations going to the humane shelter. She does ask that donations be in the form of a check made out to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County if possible.
“I love animals and I love that it’s a no kill shelter. This shelter is completely supported by the community, so anything I can do to help I will. If there’s a way that I can help, then I try to figure something out,” said Bailey. “Every year we do at least three classes that are in collaboration with the Crooked Lake Music Festival, and the classes are 100% donation. It’s typically like a paddle board fitness class or SUP yoga class. You can take the class and reserve the boards in advance. Suggested donation would be like $20 because that’s cheaper than a regular class so gets more people involved and then you’re also giving the money to a good cause.”
Friday is the SUP yoga starting at 6 p.m. Be prepared to get a little wet with this yoga class as it is on the water. Test your balance and yoga skills with the paddle board yoga that knocks even the best yogi into the water. Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with SUP Fitness on the paddle boards.
These events cost $30 per person or $20 if you bring your own paddle board. All profits go to the humane shelter. To reserve a spot and paddle board contact SUP 101 Lakes 624-2878.
Throughout the weekend Bailey will be taking both monetary and supply donations.
“Everything that we asked is typically less than what the class normally is. I talked to the shelter a couple days ago, they can bring cleaning supplies, dog food, cat food, cat litter, and other supplies. I’ll take all the donations, the money and the supplies that were donated to the shelter for them,” said Bailey.
All rucking and fitness fun will be at the Crooked Lake Public Beach. Participants can meet at the SUP 101 Lakes shop at 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake.
