ANGOLA — Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire announced last week that the department has selected a new candidate for its K-9 unit, Officer Max Essman.
The Angola police department has expressed interest in a new canine officer for the past few weeks and is excited by the prospect of a new furry recruit.
“We very much look forward to having another canine,” said Whitmire. “That would give us one on each shift and broaden our abilities a bit more.”
The department currently has two canine officers. Zara began in May 2019 with her handler Officer Brian Knoll, and Diego joined soon after in June 2020 with Officer John Burris.
Essman will have to complete his handler training with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Program before he and his new partner can officially begin. He will also choose his partner from one of the specific kennels that works with the Allen County program.
“You have to have similar personalities,” said Darrin Taylor, assistant chief of police. “You may go through 30, 40, 50 dogs before you find one you gel with.”
Taylor said it’s interesting to see the dogs’ different personalities and how they interact with their handlers.
In order to bring on new canine officers, the prospective handlers must not only complete their training but also plan how to raise the money required for the dog, training, equipment and other necessities.
The department’s K-9 unit operates through donations, and many of these funds come from local businesses and other community contributions.
“Steuben County and the city of Angola have been amazing with our other canines, and I wouldn’t even stop at the canines,” said Whitmire. “Our community is absolutely amazing.”
The Angola police department also hosts annual events such as the Angola K-9 Fun Run to raise money for their K-9 unit. This year’s run will be held during Dog Day in the Park on Saturday Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.