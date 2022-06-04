KENDALLVILLE — Four people were arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday when a welfare check at a Dowling Street address turned into a discovery of methamphetamine and a spent one-pot meth lab.
Arrested at the Dowling Street address were:
• David C. Hochstetler, 24, of the 1500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
• Cassandra Gienger, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Ronald W. Custer, 58, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Destinee L. Hull, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 101, Long Beach Lake, Fremont, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor.
According to Kendallville Police Lance Waters, Sgt. Justin Beall and additional officers were called to Dowling Street after someone reported to dispatch that there was drug activity in the house and children present.
When officers arrived, a woman answered the door and officers could allegedly smell illegal drugs. Officers applied for a search warrant, which was signed by a judge.
According to Waters, police allegedly discovered approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and a one-pot meth lab.
The discovery of the one-pot meth lab is part of disturbing trend, Waters said.
“It was a recent lab,” Waters said. “We’re starting to see more of that over the last couple of months.”
State legislation controlling the purchase of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine, passed several years ago — combined with the rise of cheap, imported crystal methamphetamine — snuffed out the manufacture of methamphetamine locally. But the one-pot method, which involves corrosive, toxic materials, is coming back.
Waters said his officers have found about a half-dozen one-pot meth labs in the last couple of months.
And it’s not just a Kendallville problem.
In early April, a drug bust performed by the Auburn Narcotics Enforcement Team found seven one-pot methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and precursors to manufacturing methamphetamine following a search warrant executed at a residence in the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna.
“Users are starting to be concerned with the number of overdoses they’re seeing with imported dope,” Waters said, offering one explanation as to the increase in one-pot meth labs.
That increase is of great concern to Waters.
“We’ve had fires in years past because of one-pots,” Waters said.
The remnants of such one-pot meth labs are often discarded in public places, making them a hazard for curious children who may find them.
Waters said no children were at the Dowling Street home when police arrived late Thursday.
