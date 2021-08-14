ANGOLA — The Maumee River Basin Commission Board of Directors approved a resolution to rename its Land-Use Conversion Program to the Larry K. Gilbert Land-Use Conversion Program in honor of former board member and long-time Steuben County Surveyor Larry K. Gilbert on Thursday night.
“It’s a great dedication to our brother,” said Wes Gilbert, one of Gilbert’s brothers.
The dedication took place at the Steuben Community Center multipurpose room where Gilbert’s family gathered to hear the board’s heartfelt speech and receive a plaque memorializing the occasion and Gilbert’s legacy.
“Larry was only one of two founding board members still serving on the board, and that’s a testament to his dedication,” said Executive Director Rod Renkenberger.
Gilbert, 62, died unexpectedly while in his office in the Steuben Community Center on Sept. 29, 2020, and his passing wore heavy on many hearts throughout the county.
The adoption of the Land-Use Conversion Program’s new name came from the board’s desire to recognize Gilbert’s 34 1/2 years of service to the organization and commemorate his dedication to water quality and protection for Steuben County and its wetlands.
Sen. Susan Glick also sent a letter to the board commending Gilbert’s life work. Renkenberger, overcome with emotion, read it aloud for everyone at the meeting.
“Larry Gilbert demonstrated a sincere understanding and respect for the environment and concern for the needs of his constituents,” Glick wrote. “It was an honor to have known and worked with him, and I’m pleased to see this ongoing program a part of his legacy.”
The board then voted unanimously to adopt the Larry K. Gilbert Land-Use Conversion Program name, and Renkenberger presented Gilbert’s wife, Kelly Gilbert, with a commemoration plaque.
A duplicate plaque has been made and will hang outside of Gilbert’s old office in the Community Center for public memory.
