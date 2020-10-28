ANGOLA — Southbound Interstate 69 in Steuben County near the 345 mile market has an open rest stop once again, as the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center debuted Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The $4.4 million project has taken more than two years, according to a media release from INDOT. The new facility is 7,500 square feet with approximately 70 parking spaces. There are plans to add an additional 70 parking spaces in 2021 to provide more parking for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks alike.
The rest area is one of 10 planned for the state, according to Steve McAvoy, INDOT facilities director.
He said he was asked to make the best welcome centers in the nation. Each of the centers will feature geography and history information relevant to the area they are located in.
“Tourism is an important part of the design,” McAvoy said. “This design invites people to interact with local and Indiana history.”
To focus on the Steuben County area’s farming and lakes history, the building resembles a big red barn and has a silo outside. Inside, there is a wooden rowboat suspended from a wall over an 8-foot dock, lashed together with timbers and rope.
There is also an 18-foot windmill and an interactive video display resembling a corn crib that has a video introduction to Indiana for people to view.
McAvoy worked with Jim Somers of the Steuben County Historical Society to obtain historical information and artifacts for the project. The artifacts are on display in cases inside the facility along with photographs from areas in and around Steuben County, showcasing the beauty and history of the area.
Somers said the collaboration started when the society received a letter from INDOT about doing the project. Historical society members wanted to work with the state to get artifacts and information into the facility.
“Jim took the lead on ensuring that local tourism and history were featured,” said McAvoy. “He worked with organizations to get the items provided for the display in the tourism room.”
Some of the artifacts include a varsity letter from Pleasant Lake High School, items from Trine University and Pokagon State Park.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, were among the dignitaries present for the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony.
Glick said she didn’t have much to do with the project outside of helping push the legislation through to raise the funds to build the centers.
“I want the nation to come and visit and enjoy what we have right here in Indiana,” she said.
Zent echoed Glick’s sentiments, also saying he is glad the facility is complete because his grandchildren have repeatedly asked him when they will be able to stop and see it.
The new welcome center replaces a rest area that was built in the 1980s and is completely Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. Family restrooms are also available.
