ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees raised some questions concerning the future of COVID, the delta variant and future policies for vaccinated students after district nurse Jennifer Adkins presented her annual report for the board on Tuesday.
“Since the beginning of the school year, we’ve had 48 cases of COVID that involved contact tracing within our schools. In comparison to last year, we had 57 cases for the whole school year,” Adkins said. “The three weeks after Labor Day were our highest numbers. We were seeing eight to 10 cases per week. Last week we only had two cases, so promising news.”
While local and statewide cases are currently following a downward trend, state data shows that most current cases are the delta variant.
“We have seen COVID go in waves through certain schools. It lasts maybe two to three weeks, and then the numbers will go back down, but our schools have done a great job getting through these difficult weeks, even with staffing shortages. Principals, guidance counselors and other staff have filled in where and when help was needed,” Adkins added. “The state of Indiana just recently hit the peak of cases, and now the cases are declining. The state data is showing that 98% of COVID cases sampled are the delta variant in Indiana. Our county remains in orange on the ISDH website, and our positivity rate last week has trended downward. Steuben County and our school district cases seem to be following this downward trend.”
Currently, MSD students are not required to quarantine if vaccinated. However, because the delta variant behaves differently from the original strain of COVID and has raised questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness, the board wondered what future changes may come regarding policies for vaccinated students.
Interim superintendent Steve Sprunger explained that although Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent executive order did not introduce any new mandates, people should still be aware that breakthrough cases appear to be on the rise.
“If we had new executive orders from the governor or the ISDH commissioner, we would be bringing different recommendations to you. The governor did come out with a new executive order. It really did not change much. We were anticipating the possibility, the probability, of seeing a lot of breakthrough cases with vaccinated people,” Sprunger said. “At this time, we do not recommend that we change our guideline, but please be aware, if you live in a household and you are vaccinated but someone has COVID, there is a very high probability that you will also be coming down with COVID.”
Understandably, the board then began to question the possibility of mandates or recommendations in the near future.
“So is there a possibility, maybe a likelihood, that during the next month either the local health department or the state will change the rules that would require quarantining of vaccinated students,” board member Brad Gardner asked.
“In July, we were all under the impression, if you were vaccinated, you had a very small chance of having a breakthrough. I think we all know as we are into the middle of October, that is no longer the case,” Sprunger said. “At this point, I think it would be just a recommendation, as the County Board of Health and State Board of Health have really made very few mandates.”
“If they strongly recommend quarantining vaccinated individuals that tested positive, would you welcome the board authorizing the administration to change the policy?” Gardner asked. “It’s kind of a big step.”
Sprunger believed that it would be a good idea if the recommendation were specific to being in a household that has a COVID-positive person since the district has seen breakthrough cases, but board member Becky Maggart cautioned against any current action.
“I don’t think it’s necessary at this time,” Maggart said. “I wouldn’t want to change anything unless it’s mandated.”
“If it was mandatory, neither the board nor the administration would have any discretion in that,” Sprunger explained. “The only thing we have discretion in is if it was recommended.”
Board President Cory Archbold then pointed out that recommendations may be influenced by denser populations and thus not be equally applicable across the state.
“If the state makes a recommendation, well, they may be recommending mainly Indianapolis and what’s happening right there, where rural areas aren’t seeing near that. So I think you’d have to watch that,” Archbold said. “Most of us have said since the beginning, being tighter on things is not something we’re real interested in. Keeping things and keeping kids as normal as possible. But you look at the big picture, and if the local health department says we’re seeing huge spikes in this and it’s specific to us, then that changes the thing.”
The district’s new superintendent, Matt Widenhoefer, was also present at the meeting, and while no official plan of action was decided, Sprunger’s discussion with the board helped better paint a picture of the district’s COVID situation for the new superintendent.
“I would definitely follow the lead of Mrs. Adkins and Dr. Widenhoefer as we move forward with this,” Sprunger said, “and I think if something comes from the state or the county Board of Health in reference to this, they would probably ask Cory to convene another board meeting.”
Everyone at the meeting agreed that new developments with the virus were a high probability but more information would be needed along with any new recommendations before any policy changes are decided.
“I think we need to wait and see which way it’s going,” Maggart said. “Let’s have something to look at before we just say yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.