INDIANAPOLIS — Clear Lake resident Tyson Johnston was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash award on Friday.
Until 2006, the award was the highest honor that the governor of Indiana could bestow, a personal tribute usually given to those who rendered distinguished service to the state or to the governor.
Johnston was honored for his nearly 27 years of full-time service to the Indiana National Guard. He recently retired from the Guard.
“I missed 27 years because I had a job lined up,” Johnston said.
Johnston served 26 years and 11 months, leaving recently to start a new career with Stryker Instruments.
“I’ve lived a pretty humble existence. I did my job and I did it well. I don’t talk about myself very well,” Johnston said.
In his career with the Guard, Johnston served most recently as a sergeant major in state operations. In his part-time role as a guardsman, Johnston was a sergeant major in charge of troop command.
Friday’s award was presented by Maj. Gen. Cortney Carr, the Indiana Guard’s adjutant general, in Indianapolis with family in attendance.
Johnston and wife Jodie and their two sons, Marshall, 8, and Miller, 19 months, live at Clear Lake. Johnston is the son of Gary and Judy Johnston of Clear Lake.
