A new school year, the uncertainty of what it will look like and how long in-person learning will be possible is weighing on the minds of many northeast Indiana parents.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, those questions have parents searching for other educational options for their children.
Traditional homeschool groups in northeast Indiana are seeing an influx of interest in at-home schooling, while other parents are considering utilizing virtual learning opportunities available from school districts in northeast Indiana.
Local resident Anna Wiley is one of those parents who made the decision to keep her children at home for the 2020-21 school year.
In a Facebook post, she said the reality of what the school setting would be like is not what she wanted for her children. She went on to say her children had success with at-home learning as schools were closed last spring.
“Since they did so well, we decided to take the leap to homeschooling full-time,” she said.
Traditional homeschooling has allowed Wiley’s children to get a jump on the school year as they are already four weeks into it.
“After four weeks we are happy with the choice,” Wiley said.
Traditional homeschooling provides parents and students the freedom to work at their own pace and the freedom to cater to the interests of the students while meeting state graduation standards. Students are still required to complete 180 days of instruction during a school year.
That flexibility is one thing that drew Leah Fiandt of Auburn to the program nine years ago when she began homeschooling her daughter, who is now an eighth-grader and is currently completing work at a high school level. Homeschooling also provides Fiandt’s daughter the freedom to concentrate on swimming, as she hopes to swim at the collegiate level someday.
“After the first year we loved it,” Fiandt said.
Fiandt now homeschools both of her children. She is a member of the board for the DeKalb Area School at Home group (DASH) and Doorposts Homeschool Co-op of Northeast Indiana.
DASH is a homeschool support organization that serves the DeKalb County area as well as Steuben, Noble and Allen county homeschoolers. Doorposts Homeschool Co-op is a cooperative learning group that has locations in Kendallville and Auburn and serves preschool through high school students.
Cheryl Wilhelm, a representative of the Angola Area Christian Home Educators, has homeschooled all five of her children, with her oldest graduating this past year. She said her family began homeschooling after talking with friends and seeing their success; she enjoys the time she gets to spend with her children educating them at home.
“Homeschooling fit our family values,” she said. “It’s a challenge that isn’t always easy, but there are a lot of opportunities out there for students. Homeschooling is definitely more stable at this point.”
Although the coronavirus shut down educational opportunities last spring for public schools, homeschooling never stopped for families.
“COVID didn’t affect our schooling,” Wilhelm said.
With the pandemic still prevalent, both representatives said interest in their groups is growing.
“There is a lot more interest now; people are unsettled not knowing what schools are going to do this fall,” said Fiandt.
Wilhelm said the Angola Area Christian Home Educators is also seeing an increase in interest. She said the reasons for changing education methods are differing: Some parents claim they don’t want their students to wear masks all day, while others are looking for other options not knowing what the year is going to bring.
The Angola Area Christian Home Educators serves around 30 families and DASH has around 150 to 200 involved in their program.
“Homeschooling is growing like crazy,” Fiandt said.
Educational Process
Homeschooling in the year 2020 is different than homeschooling of old. Fiandt said traditional homeschooling is night and day from e-learning that is offered by public schools.
“There is a lot of freedom to cater to your child’s interest,” she said. “Students are just not sitting in front of a computer all day.”
A wide variety of educational materials allow families to teach their children in a way they see fit. Homeschooling allows for a lot of discussion between parents and students.
Fiandt said each child’s education can be personalized.
“It has come a long way since the 1980s,” she said. “A lot of times the parents are learning alongside the children.”
Local homeschool groups like DASH and Doorposts Homeschool Co-op offer a wide variety of different opportunities and activities for homeschooled students.
“We are a very social group; we don’t like to be stuck at home,” Fiandt said. “Our calendar is so full every year I have to make sure to tell parents to make sure they have time to focus on learning at home.”
A second Steuben County group, the Steuben County HomeSCHoolers, offers a three-fold mission: connections, community-involvement and inclusivity.
The group’s website says it values connections with other families and wants to empower kids to feel connected to the community. The group is involved in volunteerism opportunities around the county.
In the era of COVID-19, area homeschool groups are looking toward the fall and the start of group activities again.
“We are planning on having a normal year, doing normal things,” Fiandt said. “We are being as cautious as possible.”
For more information on DASH visit the group’s Facebook page (DeKalb Area Home and School) and for additional information about the Angola Area Christian Educators email angolachristianeducators@gmail.com.
