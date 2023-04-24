ANGOLA — Featuring projects that provide features such as safety, mobility, convenience and efficiency, Trine University’s 21st annual Engineering Design Expo offers members of the public the chance to see the knowledge and skills of Trine University students on display.
Held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, in the MTI Center, the free expo will feature 55 senior design projects from the Allen School of Engineering and Computing.
Those who attend can learn more from Trine’s student engineers about the processes they used to create and, in many cases, implement their design projects.
“The seniors within the Allen School of Engineering and Computing have been working hard throughout the year on their design projects, with much support from faculty advisors and other staff within the school,” said Bill Barry, dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing. “We’re proud and excited for them to show off to the community all they have accomplished this year.”
This year’s design projects attracted a record amount of external sponsorship, with industry partners contributing more than $80,000 toward project costs.
“We’re grateful to all our industry partners and proud that we can help them address current and future needs while providing our seniors with hands-on experience in solving real-world problems,” said Jason Blume, assistant vice president, Trine innovation 1.
This year’s senior design projects include:
• An autonomous industrial floor scrubber;
• A modified archery stand that will allow disabled veterans to participate in the sport;
• A device to test safety of infant sleep products; and,
• A sock that senses skin temperature, helping adaptive skiers prevent frostbite.
Industrial partners for the expo are: Adaptive Adventures, Jerry Allen, American Society of Civil Engineers, Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Auburn Gear, BAE Systems, Bahr Brothers Mfg., Berry Global, Bryant’s Auto Parts, Carmeuse, Carpenter Brothers Inc., Chapman’s Brewery, Ismar Chew, City of Angola, Cookies Carriers, Covington Box, DeKalb Chamber Partnership, Todd Early, Elisa Alonso, Foundry Educational Foundation, Caroline Hipskind, DuPont, Fernwood Botanical Garden, Fraynot, Jim Hauguel, Hendrickson, Rudy Ilic, Indiana Space Grant Consortium, Industrial Contracting & Engineering, J.C. Innovations Helping Hands Initiative, Jenson Jiang — Trine University, JICI Construction, Kathi and Doug Keen, Metal Technologies Inc., Micromouse Robot Competition, Momentive, Nidec Corporation, NORD Gear Corporation, OmniSource, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Pineland Farms, POET Biorefinery, Pokagon State Park, Positron Corporation, Quality of Life+, SFSA Competition, Kyle Skaggs, Steuben County, Steve’s Tone and Tile Solutions, Tenneco, Suzy and Kevin Thompson, George Tibbetts, Chris and Jim Trine, Trine University, Trine University Civil and Environmental Engineering, Trine University Department of Biomedical Engineering, Trine University Department of Design Engineering Technology, Trine University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Trine University Department of Physical Therapy, Turnstone, Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training Program, and Sekisui Voltek.
The university invites area businesses and organizations to submit projects for senior-level business and/or engineering students to complete during the 2023-24 school year. For more information, contact Blume at 665-4265 or blumej@trine.edu.
