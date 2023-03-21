ANGOLA — Angola Common Council discussed a new yard waste and brush pick up and tree limb collection policy following the recommendation of Angola Street Superintendent Chad Ritter.
Ritter requested to change the city yard waste ordinance so the department should focus on picking up yard waste and brush once a month instead of twice a month.
The pick-up time would be rescheduled to the first Monday of the month starting at 7 a.m. Common Council members asked if the pick-up will be done in one week, and Ritter said that they expect that the pick-up in the whole town will take them about a week and a half maximum.
“Normally we can get through it in a week fairly decent depending on how much there is,” said Ritter.
The matter will return before the council in May.
In addition, certain rules for waste that can be picked up by the department should be introduced. Yard waste for pick up should not be more than approximately 4-by-4-by-4 feet, and brush and tree limbs should not be more than 4-by-4-by8 feet, and all brush should be placed in one direction.
The owners will also be required to trim the shade trees so that the overhanging foliage should not be less than 10 feet above the ground or sidewalk. In the event of the extreme weather, however, the Street Department will get the streets ready for open use.
Ritter said that this year the city witnessed more than 200% increase of waste in cubic yards only for the last month in comparison to the previous year. That was mainly due to the February ice storm.
For the whole of last year, they had 3,642 of related waste and brush, whereas this year this figure increased to 7,326 cubic yards so far. The council also mentioned that a new cycle of extreme weather was predicted.
“If we have an emergency storm, it’s back to the same business as what we were,” said Ritter.
Council member Kathy Armstrong asked the street department how they are planning to notify the residents on the changes.
Ritter said that they discussed taking a few days going door-to-door to deliver the notices for everybody.
“Most people don’t look at the Internet or Facebook, they don’t even look at the fliers in their water bill, so this way I can say that we delivered it,” said Ritter.
He explained that the hope is that the new schedule will become a routine, and residents will get used to preparing their waste at a certain time.
The department typically starts to do brush and yard waste pick up in April, but they will also be doing it until then because they need to eliminate the consequences of the recent extreme weather.
The city will finalize the legal procedure for the new waste removal routine and notify the residents shortly. That will also help the city solve some of the acute issues of current waste removal in the area.
Council member Dave Olson mentioned that the new policy is beneficial for the city as now and then the city was witnessing not necessarily the individual homeowners, but someone in the city cutting down waste and expecting the city to haul it away.
“With the measurements and size, we will be able to say, hey, you are going to have to take care of this by yourself,” said Olson.
Ritter agreed that the department used to be spending hours removing major waste at one place, and the new procedure will now give them something to explain why they do not do waste removal anymore.
The City Engineer Amanda Cope mentioned that the new policy also included some hidden cost-hidden potential in terms of man-hours, as it would allow the Street Department to perform some tasks that the city was currently paying for.
The projected employee man-hour impact is $47,292 in labor for seven months of collection April through October and $2,598.75 in fuel expenses in 2023 in comparison to 2022 man hour cost of extended yard pick up of $94,584 and fuel expenses of $5,197.50.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said that the department did a good job putting the new policy together.
