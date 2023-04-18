ANGOLA — As the May primary nears, the Steuben County Democratic Party will be holding a breakfast to meet and hear from candidates in the Angola election.
The event will be held at Sutton's 160 Event Center, 160 N. Public Square. The event starts at 9 a.m.
The cost of the hot breakfast is a $20 donation.
There are four registered or declared candidates for seats in Angola government on the Democratic ticket; none running opposed in the primary. There are only contested races on the Republican ticket, for mayor and two Common Council seats.
The Democrats have three council candidates who are one the ballot and a mayoral candidate who will file her candidacy by the July 3 deadline for parties to fill out their ballots.
Sue Essman, who heads up human resources for Angola government, will be the party's mayoral candidates. The Democratic Party have kept a lock on the mayor's seat the past 32 years. Mayor Dick Hickman is retiring from public life at the end of the year. He followed Mayor Bill Selman in 2001.
The council candidates include Nick Sutton, District A; Dave Olson, incumbent, District B; and Lou Ann Homan, District D.
Still open on the Democratic ticket are council seats in District C and at-large and clerk-treasurer.
