JIMMERSON LAKE — Three Fort Wayne teens were thrown off of a personal watercraft after it exploded on Jimmerson Creek on Monday afternoon, said a press release from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Patrick Heidenreich.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency personnel responded to the area of the Four Corners area of Lake James/Jimmerson Lake to a report of PWC that had exploded in the water.
The personal watercraft, a 2003 Bombardier Sea-Doo, had just been launched into the water and docked. When it was started to leave the dock with three people aboard, it exploded. The three people were thrown from the personal watercraft but uninjured, and they refused medical treatment.
The personal watercraft was removed from the water, and the accident remains under investigation.
The three riders of the personal watercraft were Marvin Flemming II, 19, Anthony Fleming, 17, and Jakira Porter, 17, all of Fort Wayne.
Conservation officers were assisted on the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Angola Fire Department and Bill’s Professional Towing.
Conservation officers remind everyone who operates a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions. All boaters should always wear a properly fastened and properly sized U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device when in, on or near the water.
