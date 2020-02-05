ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe and the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County have started a partnership to serve local youth.
Movie and activity nights will rotate between the two locations, providing varied fare for school-aged children after school.
The first movie will be shown on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the library, Percy Jackson's "The Lightning Thief." On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. a movie trivia event will be held at Cahoots.
Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, is a nonprofit facility that focuses on providing a safe, nonjudgmental place for young people to develop their interests and talents.
Carnegie, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, has a children's department and is well used by local youth, said children's librarian Jessica Boyd. There is little dedicated space for them to talk and just cut loose, she said, so there are times Cahoots might be a more fitting location.
Cahoots encourages youth to enjoy games, books, musical instruments and other amenities. Cahoots is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The movies will be shown monthly, said Boyd, and will include popcorn and drinks. She said starting with Percy Jackson will provide a series to get young people's interests piqued.
Movies and books will be available for youths to check out with a library card.
