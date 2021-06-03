With the 2020-21 school year officially behind them, administrators at area schools reflect on how different the 2020-21 school year was than those before it.
For Fremont High School Principal Mark Sherbondy, he thinks back about how the energy felt in the building to have students back in school after they were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I look at how some districts in the country haven’t even opened back up … I am thankful we have been open and have stayed open,” he said. “I am also thankful how well our teachers have managed e-learning and in-person learning.”
Typically, he said, the “learning loss” would be a concern but he said he’s not hearing any signs of that from Fremont students, despite the weirdness of the school year.
“Based on all the obstacles, I think we have been extremely successful this school year because of the hard work our staff have put in,” he said.
Virtual students at Fremont have had to log in daily and interact with teachers online. It’s a big load for teachers to take on, Sherbondy said.
It’s been a big load for office staff as well as they’ve been the ones calling students that are virtual and haven’t logged on to get them logging in, help where they may need it, and making sure they don’t just disappear.
“We do have some virtual students with health concerns, and I am glad we could get them engaged and keep them learning with a quality education at home,” he said.
Though he couldn’t offer up any official data, Sherbondy said the school’s ISTEP+ scores are some of the best the school has ever had.
“English and math are both up from two and three years ago,” he said. “We tested every junior and had 100% participation in testing.”
There was no ISTEP+ last year due to the pandemic.
"I'm extremely proud of the students, staff and community," said Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin. "Prouder of the fact that we were able to have school."
At the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, students were able to choose between in-person learning and virtual, though virtual students that were failing classes in the middle of the year were sent back to in-person learning.
Most of the students on virtual, though, were able to finish strong.
Heavin complimented staff on how well they acclimated to the change, saying they did a wonderful job and have now been trained for future e-Learning and virtual days.
As a positive for the school year, Heavin talked about how the staff got to know students more than ever.
Both Heavin and Nancy Erwin, vice principal at Angola High School, worked side-by-side with staff throughout the year. They would also substitute for teachers when subs could not be found.
"The year went extremely well," he said. "Staff had a lot of challenges to face and they did a great job. It was a unique year, but also a successful one."
At Prairie Heights Community Schools, they are looking forward to the 2021-22 school year.
Just before graduation on May 28, the board held a short meeting to approve the back to school plan, which included making face masks optional and having all students back in the building instead of virtual learning.
