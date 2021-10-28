ANGOLA — Trine University has hired Michael Black as its new director of housing operations.
"The housing needs of Trine University's growing student body are constantly evolving," said Cisco Ortiz, dean of students at Trine. "We look forward to Michael lending his experience and expertise to help us continue to improve the residential experience for our students."
Black brings more than a decade of experience in university housing from his alma mater, Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Black served in multiple roles at Emporia State, including director of residential life, and served as student and family apartment manager the University of Michigan.
He also served as dean of student services at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio, and most recently as lead academic advisor for the College of Arts and Sciences at Purdue Fort Wayne.
At Trine, Black will serve as chief housing officer for the university and manage all aspects of housing operations, including occupancy management, contracts, assignments, accuracy of billing, enrollment initiatives, housing policies, opening and closing processes and all other housing operations.
Additionally, he will oversee the use of the StarRez housing management system and maintenance compliance with departmental business policies and processes.
Black holds a bachelor degree in sociology and a master degree in counselor education from Emporia State University, as well as an education doctorate in leadership and change management from the University of Southern California.
