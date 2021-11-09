ANGOLA — The Angola girls basketball team started its 2021-22 campaign facing adversity off the court as much as it did on the court on Tuesday night.
The Hornets would take the floor missing head coach Nick Burlingame and, according to Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Officials, an assistant coach, who resigned their positions.
An investigation is underway but officials have not said what the investigation is about. Police are reportedly involved.
However, MSD of Steuben County assistant superintendent Ann Rice said the investigation is complete on Angola High School’s end in a district statement issued late Tuesday afternoon.
“Angola High School administration recently completed an investigation involving our girls basketball program. We have not terminated any of our coaches. Two of our coaches voluntarily resigned before an investigation started. We have conducted a review of staff and are ready to move forward with our season. We cannot comment any further,” the statement read.
AHS athletic director Steve Lantz would not comment on the matter and referred to the district statement.
The staff listed on the Angola girls basketball page on maxpreps.com as of Tuesday night was Burlingame as head coach with Baylee Day, Jeff Fee, Kellene Pepple and Hollee Kubiszak as assistant coaches. Day took over as the acting head coach with Fee also on the bench as the assistant coach.
Players expected to be key players in the varsity rotation who were not dressed Tuesday night were Riley Pepple, Macy Oberlin and Alexis Stillman.
The Hornets fought hard but came up short in the opener, falling to the Chargers, 62-58.
“I think with life in general, anytime you’re dealt those cards, you just got to roll with the punches,” Day said. “I tell the girls every day, ‘Tomorrow’s a new day and you have to turn the page.’ When girls aren’t here, you have to fill in those roles and fill the gaps.”
The first quarter ended as quickly as it started, despite both teams being in the bonus, with both teams running up and down the floor trading baskets and stealing passes from the other.
Angola trailed 18-14 at the end of the first after allowing Carroll to score five straight points in the final minute, with sophomore Kylie Caswell leading the team with six points.
“Kylie played really well,” Day said. “Being a point guard, you have to be a floor general, and she see the whole floor and that’s huge.”
The second quarter was slightly different, with neither team able score for a three-minute span but all the while not wanting the other to pull away by more than two possessions.
That’s when senior Lauren Leach started to heat up, scoring eight points by the end of the half, leading the team with Caswell.
In the third quarter, the Hornets managed to tie the game at 41 with forty seconds left on a three-pointer from junior Jaelyn Fee. Carroll scored five straight to close the quarter, however, to retake a 46-41 lead.
Not wanting to quit, Leach hit a three and Caswell scored on a fast break to begin the fourth.
Carroll yet again pulled away with five straight and would lead by as many as seven in the final three minutes. A three from Caswell and four points from Leach in the final minute did not prove to be enough.
Leach was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Caswell (17) was tied for second with Carroll’s Taylor Fordyce.
“Lauren had a huge performance for a senior and you couldn’t ask for a better kid to coach,” Day said. “She’s taken on a bigger role this year and I could not ask her to have performed any better than she did tonight.”
The Hornets will host DeKalb on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.