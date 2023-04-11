ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved allocating $750,000 in matching funding to Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative $1.5 grant in support of the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Education and Innovation Center construction in a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The remaining $750,000 will be requested from the Steuben County Council. During the County Council's Tuesday meeting, Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard said the request was coming from the board.
Due to legal advertising requirements, the Council wasn't able to officially act on the request in its April meeting.
The new 30,000 square-foot facility will be used for developing health science programs in collaboration with Trine University with the priority for nursing undergraduate programs that will help alleviate a nursing shortage in the community.
“I think everyone is aware that there is a nursing shortage across the state,” said Cameron CEO Angie Logan.
She said nursing was in crisis for the last two years, and with the new program they will have potential to train 20 to 30 students a semester that will grow to become certified nurses, and some of them will possibly stay to work and live in the community.
Besides, the program will provide continuing education for first responders and give space to have Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support that is now only available in Fort Wayne.
The program will also allow students to continue to engage high school students in the healthcare field and to pipeline future certified nurses through collaboration with the local schools that Cameron has already started to work with.
“We’ve already started that as far as getting students involved and excited about healthcare, and it’ll be great to have all the sciences right here in the community,” said Logan.
The total amount of investment toward the construction of the facility is $8 million to $10 million. Logan said their actual estimate is $8 million to $9 million, including inflation costs.
Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., said the conditions for the READI grants is that 60% of the funding should come from private sources, 20% from READI, and that should be matched by 20% from the community.
Lee stressed that they had more than 11 projects submitted through the county for grant funding, however. Of those projects only Cameron Hospital got the funding due to increased eligibility requirements for READI funding at the state level.
“But I’m very appreciative that we've gotten $1.5 million,” said Lee.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said that the city has been building toward opportunities like this when the local agencies or non-profits need support to implement larger projects, although not yet knowing what those future projects might be.
“We didn’t know what, but we were trying to prepare ourselves for that,” said Hickman.
Hickman also mentioned that the community does not get to help the hospital or the university very often, and this is one of the opportunities where he thought the city could step in. Cameron not only provides health care needed in the community, but it also contributes to the economic development in the area.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong asked how many nurses the hospital was hoping to retain. Logan said that with the current infrastructure it should be around 10 a semester and 20 a year.
She also noted that the hospital is currently 10 nurses short on the hospital side alone, and there were also some shortages in the clinic. To overcome the shortage the hospitals around the state started to employ traveling nurses.
“For us paying those travel nurses is not sustainable,” said Logan.
Armstrong also asked why the university could not match the READI grant, and Lee explained that it would not be considered an eligible donation for the grant standards because it is not from the community.
Besides, said Logan, Trine can easily have their programs at their Fort Wayne facility, and it is not the university, but the hospital, that is the primary beneficiary of the development. Armstrong also inquired if the funding should be made available to Cameron contingent on the funding from the county.
But the council finally voted on unconditional approval of the funding request. In the end Logan mentioned that due to tighter deadlines in the grant, they need to have the support letter ready within about a week.
