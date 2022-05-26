Three people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Wednesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Mark D. Kuhlman, 42, of the 100 block of Glandorf Road, Ottawa, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Matthew D. Rogers, 39, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sallie M. Wireman, 25, of the 800 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of East Maumee Street on warrants alleging felony neglect of a dependent child and misdemeanor theft.
