ANGOLA — Sheep show judge Brennan North was extremely impressed with the top market lambs during Monday’s sheep show at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
“These are very high quality animals,” North said of the two lambs, exhibited by sisters Harper and Harlee Henney. “These are not the type that typically go to county fairs.”
The grand champion lamb was exhibited by Harper and the reserve grand champion by Harlee.
The show wasn’t big this year, but that didn’t mean exhibitors didn’t give it their all, even when a few of the lambs decided to try and jump around, giving their exhibitors a little bit of attitude.
When it came to the showmanship competition, North again commented on the talents of the Henney sisters during the champion of champions class.
“My placing comes down to two participants that show similarly, were probably taught similarly,” he said.
That duo was Harlee and Harper, with Harper coming out victorious in the field of four showmen.
Senior showmanship saw four competitors, three in intermediate and one junior showman, along with the four contestants in champion of champions.
Full sheep show results are as follows:
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Emma Crites
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Meghyn McMullen
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Harper Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Harlee Henney
Senior Sheep Showmanship Champion: Lane Word
Intermediate Sheep Showmanship Champion: Dana Gardner
Junior Sheep Showmanship Champion: Mason Crites
Champion of Champions Sheep Showmanship: Harper Henney
