GARRETT — A Garrett man confessed to making a bomb threat in a Facebook post out of anger a woman had blocked his posts to the employee social media site, said documents filed Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Jonathan A. Laflash, 20, of Sacred Heart Apartments in the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, is charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony. He was being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Police said Laflash, an ex-employee of the Bostwick-Braun distribution center in Ashley, communicated a bomb threat to a current employee early Sunday morning.
The threat was communicated by Facebook, and it was removed by Laflash before law enforcement officers made contact with him, police said.
A police affidavit of probable cause filed in court said police units from the Ashley Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to Bostwick-Braun in the 200 block of H.L. Thompson Drive for a bomb threat at about 7:55 a.m. Sunday.
The building was under evacuation and General Manager Scott Wolfrum and Operations Manager Jennifer Strater advised that the business was closed on Sundays and no one should be inside, the affidavit said. A perimeter was set up around the area and police called for an Indiana State Police bomb unit to work the building.
Laflash was identified as a possible suspect, based information provided by the person who called police to make the initial report, the affidavit said.
Wolfrum and Strater told police that Laflash was a former employee who was terminated in December. They said Laflash was very upset, angry and argumentative with them at the time and that he almost struck another employee with his vehicle as he drove off the premises.
Strater showed police messages that were sent to her from a current employee. The employee said Laflash had been sending her “weird messages,” that they were not Facebook friends, and she proceeded to block him, the affidavit said.
Laflash commented on a post by the employee, stating, “i planted some bombs at bostwick so be careful could blow at any time nobody will know maybe investigate it if you all don’t wanna die hahahaha shoulda kept me on my goodside hahaha,” the affidavit said. The post was made at 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Law enforcement officers met with Laflash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence and took him into custody.
Police said Laflash made voluntary statements, saying he made the threat, but only intended it to be against the employee, and confessed to making the threat to the woman’s Facebook account.
Police said Laflash said he made the post because he wanted to instill fear in her, as well as other employees at Bostwick-Braun. Police said Laflash admitted he knew it was wrong and that he should not have done it, the affidavit stated.
During a police interview Laflash said he was irritated that the woman had blocked him from Facebook after he sent her some messages. He said it was the first time he had made a bomb threat and that “it was stupid,” the affidavit said.
In a written statement, Laflash said, “(the woman) blocked me an think that set me off a bit,” and “it was a stupid mistake I made out of anger ... it was directed at (the woman) not the whole company.”
The Indiana State Police provided a bomb team to check the premises at Bostwick-Braun. They cleared the area, and it reopened for normal business operations. The company opened as normal Monday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Ashley and Garrett police departments, Indiana State Police, Ashley/Hudson Fire and EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.