ANGOLA — Due to the continued high rate of COVID-19 infection throughout northeast Indiana, only students will be allowed to attend Trine University's 31st annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person.
The university will offer a livestream of the event to the public on the Trine Broadcasting Network. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 from the Ryan Concert Hall in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, and will be available at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
Themed "Revisiting Dr. King's Dream," the event features keynote speaker Raphael Bosley, LMHCA, professional counselor and associate minister at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, Fort Wayne.
Bosley completed his master's degree in counselor education from Purdue University-Fort Wayne with a focus on mental health. He also received the Purdue Fort Wayne Counselor Education Clinical Excellence Award in April 2019.
Niyoki Chapman and Chris Ford and the Sounds of Redemption will both return to provide music for the celebration. Angola Mayor Richard Hickman and students from Trine University's Multicultural Student Organization also will participate in the program.
