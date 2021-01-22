ANGOLA — January is National Mentoring Month, and a new program in Steuben County is seeking volunteers willing to become mentors to vulnerable youth.
Links Mentoring is an adult-child mentorship program overseen by the Steuben County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative office. As one of the leading juvenile justice system reform efforts nationwide, JDAI seeks to use community-based alternative programs to support vulnerable youth.
The Links Mentoring program will aim to do the same, by pairing adult residents of Steuben County with at-risk youth who are in need of mentorship, said Kathy Armstrong, Steuben County’s JDAI coordinator.
“These kids just really need positive and consistent adult role models in their lives,” she said.
Steuben County has offered a mentorship program before, but it was paused because of a drop in participation and because the program lacked an effective way to measure outcomes. That has since been remedied, Armstrong said, as Steuben County JDAI has purchased a software system allowing them to track program outcomes.
Lois McAllister, JDAI’s mentor coordinator, says the new database system will have portals where the mentor and mentee can each submit information that will be used to gauge the program’s success and the youth’s development, such as where and when meetings take place and what kind of activities each match is engaged in. The Search Institute’s Developmental Assets provide the foundation for measuring program success.
“This program has been around for years, but through state funding we’re putting more structure to it now,” McAllister said.
This time around, Armstrong says she wants to get more young adults involved.
“There are plenty of retired people who want to be a mentor,” she said, “and we welcome that, but we are also seeking young adults with different interests and skill sets.”
Prospective volunteers must be age 18 or older and have no criminal history. A background check and a two-hour initial training session, which can be completed online, is required before a match can be made.
Mentors and mentees will be matched based on interests, compatibility and geographic proximity, McAllister said. Other traits that will be helpful for volunteers to have include a passion for working with young people and being a good listener.
The program will require a minimum of one, one-hour meeting per week for a year between the volunteer mentor and youth. Periodic training will be offered throughout the year.
Interested parties can learn more about the program at its new website: linksmentoring.com. The website is currently under development, but is expected to be populated with more information within the next week.
The website includes a contact form where volunteers can contact JDAI staff.
