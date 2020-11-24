ANGOLA — For the past few years, the congregation at Sonlight Community Church has come together to raise money to support the family of Brecken and Case Gilbert as they pursued an international adoption.
When that adoption was unable to take place, the church decided to honor the initial purpose by establishing a designated endowment fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation, naming this new fund after the child the Gilbert's had hoped to adopt.
The Kaleab Gilbert Fund was established in October 2020 to provide permanent support for Sonlight Community Church.
The Gilbert family was introduced to Kaleab through friends who had traveled to Ethiopia. At that time, Kaleab was a 7-year-old who lived in an all-boys orphanage and attended school in Addis Ababa. The Gilberts stayed in touch with Kaleab through letters, missionaries and social media throughout the years. The Gilbert family pursued the adoption of Kaleab for 7 years while those same friends adopted two boys from the same orphanage Kaleab was at. After a series of complications and the decision by Ethiopia to end international adoption, the Gilbert family was ultimately unable to adopt Kaleab.
The Gilberts remain in contact with Kaleab still to this day.
“Our hope is that the money that was donated for his adoption can be used to support others in need in the future,” said the Gilbert family.
The Kaleab Gilbert Fund will be permanently endowed, with its earnings providing an annual automatic grant to the Sonlight Community church that will be used for children and youth programming.
