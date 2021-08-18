ANGOLA — After receiving further clarification regarding the Downtown Angola Coalition’s executive director funding request, the Angola Common Council approved a motion Monday night to provide $60,000 over the next two years, with a few caveats.
This comes after the initial request DAC President Colleen Everage made at the Aug. 2 meeting concerning funding for an executive director in order to make the organization a nationally accredited Main Street, which would qualify it for more grants to improve the downtown area.
“We’re at capacity with where we are without having somebody daily at the grind making this work,” Everage said. “Main Street organizations can have a huge impact on local communities because they’re so vast in what they can do and what their scope is and how they can work together with community leaders and other organizations.”
On Monday night, Everage proposed a four-year funding plan that would involve a gradually decreasing split between the council and DAC. The council would provide 80% in 2022, 60% in 2023, 40% in 2024 and 20% in 2025.
“If we do this for two years and it’s not working, or we do it for one year and it’s not working, we’re not going to continue to do it,” Everage said. “I don’t want you to think, ‘oh we’re locked into this,’ because you’re not. Any time we can reevaluate and see where we are.”
While the board expressed interest in providing financial assistance, Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong pointed out the potential conflicts with downtown businesses.
“I think that our downtown businesses need to be able to weigh in because I know with Main Street events, there is some implication for downtown businesses,” Armstrong said. “Events that the expectation would be that businesses are closed, streets are closed. It becomes an entire event where there’s no revenue at that moment. I do know, and I’ve spoken to businesses downtown over the Art Fest. Theoretically, it’s driving people in, but at the end of the day, they saw a revenue loss.”
“I can’t think of a downtown business, now, that isn’t on board when we want to do something, whereas a couple of years ago they wanted no part of it,” Everage replied. “It has taken hours and hours and hours to build those relationships. Trust has to be involved.”
Armstrong suggested that a separate meeting between DAC and the council could be beneficial for moving forward.
“Grant dollars do not come without strings,” she said. “I would like to propose that one or some of us really sit down and look at the types of money that you believe we would be eligible for should we hire a Main Street director, with the city’s assistance, and what that means for us. And then I would also ask that those of us that are interested would reach out to our local businesses.”
Council member Gary Crum agreed that such a meeting would help make the situation a bit more clear for everyone involved.
Council member Dave Martin proposed a motion to provide DAC with $60,000 over two years ($40,000 the first year, $20,000 the second), so long as the money fit the mayor’s budget plans and did not come from any source that could be used for public safety.
The council approved the motion but still emphasized a strong desire for Armstrong’s consultation meeting.
Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert insisted that the meeting would need to happen in the near future, though, since the city is already outlining the its 2022 budget.
“We’re on a little bit of a crunch because it’s budget time,” Herbert said. “We’re currently putting together the budget, so I think from our standpoint, the mayor and I, the best thing to do would be to go ahead and work the amount into the budget and then we can pull it back from there.”
Everage said DAC would like to be able to hire someone in January, so finalizing the funding decision sooner than later would be beneficial all-around.
“There are going to be responsibilities for downtown businesses, for the city, for all of us,” Armstrong said. “I think there’s so much potential benefit, but for me, I just need to know a little bit more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.