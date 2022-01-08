BUSHY PRAIRIE — Praire Heights Elementary School’s therapy dog, Eleanor, celebrated her second birthday Friday with students and staff.
To honor the much-loved black Golden Doodle therapy dog, Laura Freed’s kindergarten class held a week-long collection of items to be given to Ark Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in LaGrange.
Donated items included dog food, treats, toys, blankets, beds, bones, bowls, brushes, nail clippers, shampoo, bleach, dish soap, paper towels, leashes, collars, storage containers, baby wipes, cotton swabs and balls and trash bags.
Freed’s students also made birthday cards for Eleanor and delivered them to her Friday along with several treats.
Before she earned her official title as the school’s therapy dog, Eleanor received training and was tested to receive her certification as a Canine Good Citizen, an American Kennel Club program established to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage well-mannered dogs, as well as her certification as an Alliance of Therapy Dog, an international registry that provides testing for dogs and handlers to guarantee they have a good relationship with one another and that the dog possesses the right temperament for therapy dog work.
For the last year, Eleanor has served students and staff alike in her professional capacity.
