ANGOLA — The Steuben County Farmers Market has started its annual Wednesday morning markets now through the end of September or October.
The Wednesday markets are in the parking lot of Monument Plaza, 101 E. Gilmore St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
Vendor Colleen Holman said the market could go through October as well, depending on weather and what vendors have left for the year.
The first Wednesday market was July 1, and there were nine vendors on site with various vegetables, some fruits and homemade dog collars, leashes and face masks for people.
“I expect to see 10-15 vendors on average,” Holman said for the Wednesday market. “We had nine for our first which is pretty good.”
She said as vegetables continue to ripen, more vendors will be coming to sell their vegetables.
Visitors to the market that receive WIC vouchers are able to use their vouchers on produce as well.
Holman said as of Wednesday, WIC was sending vouchers in the mail to those on the program and making calls to ensure people know they can use the vouchers on fruits and vegetables at the market.
“These supplement everything else WIC offers,” Holman said.
WIC vouchers are good at the Wednesday and Saturday markets with a number of vendors.
At this time, the market can accept no more vendors for the season with 38 signed up. Holman said there is a waiting list.
“If we don’t get them in this year, we will go to that list next year,” she said.
The Saturday market will run through October at 317 S. Wayne St., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Visit https://steubencountyfarmersmarket.com/ for more information on the market or stop on a Wednesday or Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.