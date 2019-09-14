ANGOLA — One of the persons instrumental in starting Cruise to the Monument will be honored during this year’s event, which is Wednesday.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman will read a proclamation honoring the late Dan Campbell, who was instrumental in bringing the annual event to Angola.
It will be a simple ceremony to honor and thank Campbell for helping start the event, now in its seventh year, to Angola.
“Dan brought the idea to us,” Hickman said. “How neat he thought it would be to close down the Public Square for a car show.”
The city decided to move ahead with Campbell’s idea.
Hickman said Campbell would be at every car show he could, handing out flyers about Angola’s big shindig.
“Those first years, Dan would say, ‘oh, we should have done this or that’,” Hickman said. “It’s appropriate we honor him.”
Campbell died in January.
Hickman wasn’t positive yet where he’d be reading the proclamation in Campbell’s honor, but said it would be broadcast over the mound’s loud speakers so those on all four quadrants of the Public Square would be able to hear it.
Cruise to the Monument is going to be spiced up a bit this year with a show put on by the Hubie Ashcraft band.
Four parking spaces in the northeast quadrant, in front of Libby’s, will be taken up by a stage as Hubie Ashcraft will be performing, courtesy of Monument Pizza, said Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis.
Lakeland Internet and Zip Spider will be providing free wireless internet during the event, Davis said.
There will also be a number of food vendors this year including Fork and Fiddle, Kona Ice, Maxton’s Angola, Brain Freeze Ice Cream and Chapman’s Brewing Co., which Davis said is a new addition this year.
Downtown businesses and restaurants will also be open during the event for people to shop at or stop and get a bite to eat.
Roads will be closed and parking will start at 4 p.m. for collector cars, antique cars, hot rods, customs and more. There is no fee to participate in the show and the first 300 registered drivers receive a dash plaque.
Drivers are asked to register after they get parked. The event officially begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
