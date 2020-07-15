HUDSON — A Sunday school teacher once told Kim Nusbaum, “God shines through you. You’re like stained-glass windows.”
Today, Nusbaum serves as pastor of the same church where she heard those words, and she’s made it her mission to save its 104-year-old stained-glass portals.
Nusbaum has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise $39,000 to preserve the windows at St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the border where Ashley and Hudson meet.
Founded in 1854, the congregation erected its church building in 1870 and remodeled it in 1916, when the windows were installed.
One large window, four of medium-size and six smaller windows cast their light on the handsome sanctuary and its gracefully curving wooden pews.
The largest window, approximately 15 feet high and 9 feet wide, is of greatest concern to Nusbaum. Stabilizing bars are helping to hold it in place, but adding more could seriously detract from its beauty.
“The beautiful, stained glass windows of our country church are rapidly deteriorating and buckling,” Nusbaum wrote on the Go Fund Me page.
Nusbaum contacted Glass Traditions of Sturgis, Michigan, which has quoted the price of $39,000 to preserve the century-old works of art.
The congregation has become too small and elderly to raise money for the windows through dinners and other projects. “Everybody here is 65 and older,” Nusbaum said.
The members are not ready to surrender and close the church’s doors, however, she said. Working to stay involved, the church sponsors a preschool and free-meal program.
“We want that presence in the community that says, ‘If you need help, we’re here,’” Nusbaum said. “We’re going to stay as long as we can, and part of that’s taking care of the building.”
As she puzzled over how to raise money for the windows, she said, her son advised her, “Mom, join the world,” and suggested a Go Fund Me campaign.
Nusbaum recalled how, 15 years ago, a single, large donation from an estate saved the church from financial distress.
This time, the campaign to save the windows has started slowly, but received a boost from a $1,000 pledge on Tuesday.
The church’s page may be found at gofundme.com by searching for the church name or “save the stained glass windows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.