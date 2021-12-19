Students in Sarah Clary's third grade class at Pleasant Lake Elementary School were proud to have their photo taken with the Christmas tree they decorated at the school. Students made ornaments of pine cones covered with bird seed so the entire school can enjoy the birds feeding. Members of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, represented in the photo by President Dave Brockett, provided lights for the tree, which delights passersby at night.
