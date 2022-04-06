ANGOLA — A Trine University student who was suspended from campus and majoring in elementary education was arrested on a charge of Level 4 felony child molesting.
Michael Ivan Myers, 19, Leo, was arrested on Tuesday after a March 31 incident that was reported to police on April 1.
Myers allegedly fondled a girl, 13, at times seemingly against her will, in an incident that occurred at a library during a tutoring session, said documents filed in court.
It was the ninth or 10th time Myers had provided counseling for a school subject for the girl, court records say. Myers told police that he was rubbing the girl’s stomach and then touched her breast. The girl tried to remove herself from the situation and Myers pressed her against a wall.
The incident was recorded on video monitoring equipment at the library. The girl reported the incident immediately to her father and library officials turned over a copy of the video to Angola Police Department Detective Brittany Otis.
Myers was not tutoring as a part of a Trine program that provides tutors in the community, it was noted in court documents. He had been suspended from campus and was continuing his education online. Court records did not say why he had been suspended.
In an initial hearing on Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate James Burns, bond was set at $10,000, which has been posted, and James McEntarfer has been appointed as counsel for Myers. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Myers’ case will be heard in Steuben Circuit Court, where his next hearing is June 13 at 1 p.m.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of a potential prison sentence of 2-12 years and a possible fine of $10,000.
