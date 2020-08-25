Three people arrested
by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Zachary D. Fifer, 24, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, arrested on felony charges of possession of child pornography.
• Curtis Henderson III, 32, of the 5000 block of Crandon Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Justin C. Richards, 34, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
