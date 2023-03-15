ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation hosted a presenter who spoke about the art of storytelling at Club Z at Trine University Wednesday.
In the first of his three-part series Anthony Juliano, vice president and general manager at Asher Agency and founder of Point Six Four Consulting and Training, spoke about how stories are able to produce emotional connections and how to employ them for developing and marketing organizational brands.
Juliano started his class with a quiz on how many hours on average everyday we spend with emails, social media and television both at home and work.
While the initial guesses from the audience varied from two to three hours for emails, the correct answer was six hours a day, and 2.5 hours for social media and a few more hours for TV.
“When you add these numbers up, it’s amazing that we get any real work done,” said Juliano.
In addition, he continued, we are bombarded by 6,000 to 10,000 ads every day. Due to this information overload, it is hard as it has never been before in 2023 to drag the audience in and to bring them to the information you want them to remember or to the product you want to sell.
“We are bombarded by all this information,” said Juliano. “It becomes very difficult to remember any of it.”
To handle it he suggested that businesses and nonprofits can engage stories that are not based on the stimulation of the mind like raw data, but on the stimulation of the heart and enhancing the feeling of mutual interconnection.
“Unless something stands out in a meaningful way, unless it ties back to a story that resonates, and is connected to a story that resonates, it goes in one ear and out the other,” Juliano stated.
Authenticity of the story adds up to its ability to attract audiences, he continued. Whereas earlier we consumed stories made by paid professionals, now we are exposed to stories created by our families and friends, and our brains have adapted to sensing inauthenticity.
“It’s actually changed our brains a little bit,” said Juliano.
In addition, unlike when receiving facts and data that activates only that little part of our brain that is responsible for processing the language, when we listen to a story “our whole brain is put to work,” said Juliano, and as a result we can remember it later, share it, and act upon it.
It does not mean that we should not include facts and data in our message, Juliano continued, but to embed them into stories that matter. To learn where to start the story of your organization Juliano suggested thinking of an organization in terms of a brand, or a broader picture.
“Branding is where your story begins,” said Juliano.
Brand is a reputation, he said, a promise, a perception. It is flexible as it consists of three parts: what you tell about it, what other people tell about it, and what each person individually feels about it.
“It’s what you’re known for and known as,” said the presenter.
While it is hard to change the last two components to a brand, the first one, the story, is flexible, he said. Juliano then asked the audience about the first word that came to their mind when thinking about Disney, and someone immediately answered — magic.
Building a brand that similarly brings to anyone’s thinking just that keyword you can do the same for your company through storytelling, said Juliano. He then brought in two main “don’ts” for building a brand story that included complicated mission statements and miscellaneous bullet points with random facts about your company.
Instead Juliano suggested introducing brands with stories that tell either how the company started or what impact it could make to the world through its values and mission, the stories that are immediately relatable to the audience.
In doing so, he called upon the participants to not be afraid of being incomplete, but instead leaving their audience wanting more like Netflix movie makers and NPR correspondents.
Those stories, he continued, need to be relatable, true and authentic, they have to have some drama and rising and falling action, those are the stories where something is at stake, and people always want to hear more.
“We have to grab them at the beginning so that they stay with you,” said Trine Drama Department Head and storyteller Lou Ann Homan.
Juliano’s series will continue May 17, when he will talk about digital engagement and June 21, when he will give a workshop on media relations. For more information or to access the related materials, please visit the Steuben County Community Foundation website, steubenfoundation.org.
