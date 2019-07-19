Pair arrested on felony warrants near Orland
ORLAND — On Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. detectives from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals from the Northern Indiana District served felony warrants on Deborah L. Martin, 36, and Lexie D. Martin, 39, both of Orland, for failing to register as sexual or violent offenders.
The Martins were located in the area of the 6600 block of West C.R. 490N Orland.
The Martins were charged with failing to register as a sex or violent offender under Indiana law with a prior conviction for failing to register as a sex or violent offender.
The Martins were both arrested on Level 5 felony charges and transported to the Steuben County Jail. Deborah and Lexie both have a bond of $5,000.
