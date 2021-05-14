BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Students at Prairie Heights High School were honored Friday with a number of awards at the annual school awards ceremony.
“Everything looked different this year,” said Guidance Counselor Elizabeth Sutton. “But these seniors, they persevered.”
Awards were given by both Steuben and LaGrange County Community Foundations as well as several other area organizations and families in honor and memory of their loved ones.
Awards given and their recipients are as follows:
LaGrange County Community Foundation Scholarships
• Craig D. and Rhonda Neff Memorial Scholarship — Abigail Hantz, Amelia Johnston
• Ellsworth Fanning Memorial Scholarship — Abigail Hantz, Collin Keesler
• Kevin Lewis Purdue Agriculture Scholarship — Abigail Hantz
• Ned Stump Memorial Scholarship — Abigail Hantz
• Holly Petersen Memorial Scholarship — Amelia Johnston, Haylee Henderson
• Joseph Willard Memorial Scholarship — Amelia Johnston
• Lambright Leadership Renewable Scholarship — Amelia Johnston
• Melvin and Marjorie Bricker Memorial Scholarship — Amelia Johnston
• Prairie Heights Scholarship — Amelia Johnston, Haylee Henderson, Madelyn Wylie, Reagan Moore
• LaGrange County Farm Bureau — Collin Keesler
• Stan Anderson Golf — Collin Keesler
• Peggy Messer Scholarship — Kiana Allshouse
• Amanda Lou Crotts Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Perkins Family Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Prairie Heights Band Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
Steuben County Community Foundation Scholarships
• Gerald and Waunetta B. Seagly Scholarship — Haylee Henderson, Zachary Wiseman
• Doris and Kermit Rensch 4-H Scholarship — Kiana Allshouse
• M.G. “Doc” Headley Memorial Scholarship — Kiana Allshouse
• Harold H. and Helen E. Stevens Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Albertson
• Heart of the Arts Scholarship — Olivia Albertson
• Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Ellen Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Ed Haas Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Giles A. and Rose F. Heroy Scholarship for Teaching — Madelyn Wylie
• Verna Curry Boyer Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• “Life’s a Stage” Drama Scholarship in Memory of Michelle Grabill-Everage — Madelyn Wylie
• Circle of Friends — Madelyn Wylie
Community Scholarships
• Purdue Club Alumni of Elkhart — Dylan Bower
• Bill Gorman Memorial Scholarship — Collin Keesler, Ella Thompson
• Big Turkey Lake Scholarship — Ella Thompson
• Angola American Legion — Ella Thompson, Magdalen Hare, Emma Leggett, Kennedy Myers, Breanna Walter, Halyee Henderson, Raegan Moore, Kiana Allshouse
• LaGrange REMC Scholarship — Amelia Johnston
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club Scholarship — Kennedy Myers
• Kappa Kappa Kappa Scholarship — Collin Keesler
• English Cup — Haylee Henderson
• Delta Theta Tau — Ella Thompson
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship — Collin Keesler, Breanna Walter
• Prairie Heights Education Scholarship — Raegan Moore
• LaGrange 4-H 10-Year Honor Cords — Abigail Hantz, Amelia Johnston, Blake Kain, Kennedy Myers, Trenton VanWagner, Hunter Yoder
• Milford PTO Scholarship — Breanna Walter, MeKynzi Everage
• DAR Good Citizen Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Prairie Heights Future Leaders — Kiana Allshouse, Macielynn Betcke, Haylee Henderson, Amelia Johnston, Collin Keesler, Renae Meek, Raegan Moore, Kennedy Myers, Ella Thompson, Breanna Walter
• Stroh Lions Club — Breanna Walter, Madelyn Wylie
• Kris Campbell Memorial Scholarship — Madelyn Wylie
• Questa Scholarship — Emma Leggett, Ella Thompson
Department Awards
• Tad Christlieb Award — Haylee Henderson
• Panther Athletic Award — Haylee Henderson, Collin Keesler, Jaycee Malone, Kennedy Myers, Cameron Sailor
• Outstanding Male and Female Athlete — Collin Keesler, Kennedy Myers
• Roush Wrestling Award — Conner Keesler
• National Honor Society Members — Olivia Albertson, Kiana Allshouse, Austin Helmich, Haylee Henderson, Amelia Johnston, Kendall King, Collin Keesler, Raegan Moore, Kennedy Myers, Jodi Scofield, Ella Thompson, Alexis Treesh, Breanna Walter, Isaach Watkins, Zachary Wiseman, Madelyn Wylie
• American Red Cross Scholarship — Collin Keesler
• NECC All Academic Team — Haylee Henderson, Madelyn Wylie, Isaach Watkins
• Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence — Haylee Henderson, Isaach Watkins
• Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award — Kennedy Myers, Collin Keesler
• Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award — Madelyn Wylie
• Science Dept. Award — Amelia Johnston
• Math Dept. Award — Reagan Moore
• Art Dept. Awards — Haylee Henderson, Olivia Albertson, Noah Landis
• Perfect Attendance — Kennedy Myers
• Trine Honor Cords — Haylee Henderson, Breanna Walter, Isaach Watkins, Amelia Johnston, Reagan Moore, Madelyn Wylie, Alexis Treesh
• Senior Leo Club Members — Amelia Johnston, Isaach Watkins
• Students Entering the Military — Joshiah VanAuken, United States Air Force
Student Submitted Scholarships
• Trine University Trine Thunder Award, $12,000 — Faith Phillips
• Ball State University Presidential Scholarship, $5,500/year — Isaach Watkins
• University of St. Francis Founders Scholarship, $17,000 — Emma Leggett
• Purdue Fort Wayne Purdue Alumni — Dylan Bower
• Huntington University Presidential Scholarship, Cheerleading Scholarship, Books and Bag Scholar — Reagan Moore
• University of St. Francis Trustee’s Scholarship — Ella Thompson
• Prairie Heights/Trine Tuition Scholarship, $17,000 — Kennedy Myers
• Next Door Neighbor Scholarship, $7,500, Michigan State University Out of State Scholarship, $7,000 — Collin Keesler
• Parkview LaGrange Scholarship, $1,000 — Amelia Johnston
Senior Class Outstanding Students
• Top 10 — Haylee Henderson, Madelyn Wylie, Reagan Moore, Amelia Johnston, Isaach Watkins, Alexis Treesh, Breanna Walter, Ella Thompson, Noah Landis, Allen Whetzel
• Valedictorian — Haylee Henderson
• Salutatorian — Madelyn Wylie
• Class Officers — Amelia Johnston, President; Haylee Henderson, Vice President; Kennedy Myers, Secretary; Reagan Moore, Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.