Auburn’s library reopens after arson fire
AUBURN — It’s been nearly 1,000 days since the last time a patron checked out a book from Eckhart Public Library’s historic main building in Auburn.
That sad streak will end today, when the library reopens its doors for the first time since an arsonist’s firecracker ignited a blaze that devastated the building’s interior on July 2, 2017.
The celebration will be subdued by the new threat from coronavirus and health guidelines discouraging large gatherings of people.
Library officials have scrapped plans for an open house today, but the library will be open from 1-5 p.m. for people to check out materials and sign up for library cards.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be officially celebrating our return to our restored and renovated historic main library building, we are thrilled to announce that our building will be open to patrons from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Patrons are invited to come and check out library materials during those hours,” said Carolyn Foley, president of the library board of trustees.
State agency approves I&M rate increase
FORT WAYNE — State regulators have approved a 5.7% rate increase for Indiana Michigan Power, about half of what the power utility originally requested.
For the average household, that increase will account for about another $10 per month on their electric bill.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission authorized I&M to adjust its rates by about $84 million, or a 5.7% overall increase.
If applied to residential rates, it would result in an increase of approximately $10 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy per month. The precise amount will be dependent on a customer’s specific account details and other factors that are being calculated following the Wednesday rate decision.
New rates will be phased-in over two steps, with the first occurring later in March, and the second in early 2021.
As a result of the IURC action, I&M plans to offer incentives to expand electric vehicle charging, supporting the electric grid and benefiting all customers. The IM Plugged In program will offer rebates and special rates for charging electric cars overnight along with incentives for businesses and fleet vehicles.
Steuben superintendent sues school board
ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson is suing the school board for an alleged breach of contract.
The civil suit was filed in Steuben Superior Court on March 3 by Wilson’s Indianapolis attorneys Linda L. Pence and Debra Ann Mastrian. The school corporation and seven school board members are listed as plaintiffs.
There are no formal court dates set. No answers have been filed by the plaintiffs. Under Indiana law, they have 20 days to file a formal appearance in the case, 23 days if they are served by certified mail.
The board held an executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss litigation.
Wilson claims the board violated the terms of his contract, which he accepted in 2006 at a rate of $102,000 a year plus benefits. He has since received pay increases. According to court documents, Wilson believes his contract was meant to last until his retirement.
“The board has made it clear that, contrary to the express contractual terms, it has the ability to terminate Dr. Wilson without cause while evading its contractual obligation to pay severance and, if the board decides to retain him in his position, Dr. Wilson will be forced to accept a new contract with substantial reductions to his compensation,” says the complaint.
New performing arts center opens its doors
SHIPSHEWANA — The painters are still wrapped up in a few last-minute details. The carpenters are scrambling to finish up the last of the wood trim that has to be installed.
But the brand-new. $4 million. 1,500-seat Blue Gate Performing Arts Center at 760 S. Van Buren St. opened its doors this past weekend and hosted thousands of people in town to see the venue’s inaugural weekend of concerts.
“We had a great crowd, a great weekend,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality, the company that owns and operates the new performing arts center in Shipshewana. “We opened with the Guess Who on Friday night, and then Saturday night it was Sawyer Brown. Great crowds for both performance and a lot of positive feedback.”
The Riegsecker family’s Blue Gate Hospitality purchased the Shipshewana Events Center from the town of Shipshewana. Blue Gate’s contractors retrofitted the former museum space and turned it into a large concert hall featuring state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment.
Honor Flight postpones two spring D.C. trips
FORT WAYNE — The board of directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has postponed its April 29 and May 20, 2020, Honor Flights due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
The decision to postpone the Spring Honor Flights was based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and a statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Vice President Pence’s task force that has been assembled to address the virus.
Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, noted that nearly 100% of its veteran passengers are in their 80s and 90s, and many have multiple health issues. According to Covert, the decision was made to avoid possible infection and/or quarantine for the veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff.
“We did not want to place anyone at risk, as safety of our participants is our priority. The Honor Flight board of directors is currently working with American Airlines to determine when the two Honor Flights can be rescheduled. At this time, it is not known when the flights will be rescheduled,” the organization said in a news release.
Hamilton receives economic impact grant
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power has awarded more than $187,000 in Economic Impact Grants in 2019 to assist in the growth and development of Hoosier communities it serves, including Hamilton and Steuben County.
This is the second consecutive year I&M has awarded Economic Impact Grants for defined programs that aim to attract businesses, grow local economies and create jobs.
The Town of Hamilton and Steuben County received a grant to promote more “workforce housing” — affordable housing within reasonable proximity to local industry and employers. I&M helped finance a study to examine future housing needs in Hamilton and other Steuben communities and to identify parcels ripe for residential development.
Also, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership received support to analyze new developments in areas such as vertical farming and agbiosciences.
