ORLAND — Orland Public Library held its first reading group that was dedicated to the discussion on banned books.
Monday's conversation started with the participants reading an article on ridiculous reasons for banning books. It mentioned, for example, “Charlotte’s Web” by Elwyn White that was challenged on the basis that it was unnatural for animals to talk and that depicting life forms with human abilities was sacrilegious.
“A Light in the Attic” by Shel Silverstein was also challenged at some point for a poem about breaking dishes that allegedly exposed children to dangerous situations and encouraged them to be disobedient.
Moreover, even such a well-known work of literature as “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain was banned for racial insensitivity and language. Another popular book “Where’s Waldo” was banned on the basis that somebody found a topless figure on one of the book illustrations.
“Somebody is just looking for stuff,” said Joyce Public Library Librarian Jana Harris.
After discussing why some of the books were banned in the past, Harris asked the participants to share what books they read for the meeting specifically focusing on what made them feel anxious or what might have caused other unpleasant emotions.
Judy Milleman said she read “The Glass Castle” memoirs of Jeannette Walls, and what caused her to be upset was the language used in some of the families in the American South and the fact how hopeless a life of a person might be if they don’t want to help themselves.
However, Milleman and another reading group participant, JoAnn Lewis, reasoned that it was beneficial for the readers to be exposed to the experiences they might not have overcome in real life. Lewis herself chose to read Anne Frank’s diary and said that, and the thing that upset her the most was the inhumanity that the characters had to live through.
Harris brought up “The Giving Tree” book illustrated by Shel Silverstein that was challenged on the basis that it made the readers feel bad about how the main character exploited the tree. Harris, however, reasoned that for her it was first of all a story of unconditional love, and also about being able to learn what happiness is through learning what sadness is.
“Sometimes you just have to feel bad,” said Harris.
Some of the banned books were also presented on the library’s table, and they included “A Child Called It” by Dave Pelzer, “Ramona and Her Mother” by Beverly Cleary, and even the Bible.
Harris reminded the participants that in a nation that praises itself on being an oasis of free speech, people must be particularly mindful of where their right to free speech ends in interfering with another person’s right of free speech and that “this has to go away because I don’t think so,” might be an irrelevant claim, as other people might have a different view on the same matter.
She further summed up the discussion stating that in most cases books were banned out of fear or intolerance, and the participants agreed, adding that another reason for that was also ignorance.
