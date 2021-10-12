ANGOLA — Paying Steuben County employees a pandemic bonus was left up in the air during Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council.
The council, which approved the 2021 budget, left hanging bonuses that have been discussed by both the council and the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
During budget hearings in September, members of the council gave tentative approval to a budget pay plan that basically would give all full-time employees $1,000 apiece. They had to be employed since the beginning of the year.
No matter what the plan, it has to first come in the form of a request from the commissioners then approval of the spending by the council.
“This is purely discussion,” said council President Rick Shipe.
“We had hoped to have a joint meeting to discuss this with you today,” said Commission Board President Wil Howard. That couldn’t happen in part because Commissioner Ken Shelton is in quarantine from a breakthrough case of COVID-19, though he did participate by phone.
Howard proposed that the $1,000 bonuses be split in half, with $500 being paid out in 2021 and the other half in 2022.
Nothing was decided. Most likely the proposal will be finalized by commissioners then brought back to the council for appropriation.
Commissioners control spending requests from emergency federal pandemic funds. It appeared the spending would come from pandemic money the county has already received and is sitting in the general fund. There was talk about drawing the money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds that had been approved by a mostly partisan vote in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
However, there’s still lack of direction over how that money can be spent. Steuben County was expected to receive $6.71 million in two installments, first in May and again in May 2022. With more than $2.5 million promised to the towns, local government will receive an infusion of more than $9.2 million. As required, a special fund has been established by the county to hold its funds. The money has to be spent by the end of 2024.
Though final rules have not been published, use of the money is fairly wide open compared to that which was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was approved during the President Donald Trump administration. The CARES act money for government had to be sought through grants. The ARPA money was distributed to all local government based on a formula.
Howard indicated with the pandemic ongoing, it was possible that additional bonuses could be provided to employees.
“We this being an ongoing event we can do this additional times,” Howard said. “I think it’s something we can sustain for a longer time.”
Shelton said his main goal was paying people enough so they would stay employed by the county.
“I fear that we’re on a slippery slope here,” Shelton said. “I’m not sure if what we’re looking at is the best alternative.”
