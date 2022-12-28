FORT WAYNE — On Dec. 15, 11 probationary troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Blake Kugler was assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post.
Kugler is a native of Steuben County. He currently resides in DeKalb County with his fiancé and three children. He is a 2014 graduate of DeKalb High School, Waterloo. Prior to being accepted into the 83rd ISP Academy, Kugler worked as Patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
Trooper Kugler will now begin his next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. Upon completing field training, the troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin their solo patrol. These troopers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.
Upon successful completion of his field training, Trooper Kugler's assigned area of patrol will be in DeKalb and Noble counties.
Anyone interested in pursuing a career as an Indiana State Trooper, please visit indianatrooper.com.
