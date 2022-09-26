ANGOLA — A Trine University faculty member recently had a paper published in a mathematics journal.
"On the Euclidean Algorithm: Rhythm Without Recursion," by Thomas Morrill, assistant professor of mathematics, was published Sept. 22 in the Bulletin of the Australian Mathematical Society.
The work concerns a deep connection between ancient Greek mathematics, digital graphics rendering and music composition.
The paper is online at https://bit.ly/3DXbsas.
Published by Cambridge University Press, the Bulletin of the Australian Mathematical Society publishes original, peer-reviewed research in all branches of mathematics.
Anyone who is curious about this work is invited to contact Morrill at morrillt@trine.edu.
