Their best behavior.
Area motorists cut law enforcement — and other emergency responders — some slack when it came to travel during this week’s two-day snow event. Area sheriff’s departments reported few — comparatively — problems with crashes and slideoffs.
And it’s a good thing for the community in general, according to sheriffs.
If police have to respond to a traffic crash or even a slideoff that leaves a vehicle partially in the roadway, there is a — pardon the pun — a snowball effect.
Not only is an officer’s time taken up, but if the fire department is required, those firemen aren’t immediately available to respond to a life-threatening emergency. In certain circumstances the county highway department might have to be called away to clear a path for fire trucks or a wrecker.
“It tasks our resources,” Steuben County Sheriff RJ Robinson said.
“It spreads everybody thin,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “You’re going to slow those resources down.”
“They do put people at risk,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II said.
The good news is that for the most part, drivers have heeded traffic advisories and warnings and have stayed off the road.
“Our community has done really well,” Robinson said. “These last few days have been a blessing.”
In an event like this, Robinson said his officers usually have to investigate 28-40 crashes or slideoffs. Despite 11 inches of snow having fallen by Thursday morning, only nine such incidents had been reported, and only one after that county went to a red travel advisory at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
That advisory was moved to orange late Thursday morning.
“We’re usually piled up,” Robinson said. “I’m overly pleased with that. It’s pretty nice.”
The same has been true in DeKalb and Noble counties.
“Everybody has been very good about using good judgement,” Cserep said. “I really appreciate their thoughtfulness.”
“It’s been pretty good,” Weber said. “People have been very cooperative.”
While some travel restrictions are being eased, all three sheriffs said people should still use caution. Both Cserep and Weber reported some county roads are blowing shut because of lighter snow and increasing winds.
“The roads are drifting over in the county,” Cserep said. “Some of them are impassible.”
“Prioritize your travel,” Robinson said. “Use caution.”
