PLEASANT LAKE — With a donation from the Modern Woodmen of America, a nationwide insurance company, the Pleasant Lake Museum remodeling project is essentially funded.
Elten Powers, president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, reported that projections for heating, lighting and other infrastructure necessities can be met with Historical Society coffers. The museum will be housed in a former diner on Main Street.
During a Historical Society year-end celebration Sunday, Herschel L. Erwin, a financial representative for the Modern Woodmen of America, presented a $2,500 grant to Powers. The grant matched funds raised by an Oct. 19 variety show by the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, held in the Steuben Community Center auditorium.
Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial services organization. Erwin has an office in Auburn and serves customers in northeastern Indiana.
Born in Pleasant Lake and raised in Missouri, Erwin said he is pleased to bolster a local project.
One of the bricks at the museum's entry has Erwin's father's name on it, purchased by his brother, Bob, a member of the Historical Society.
"I was quite pleased with that," Herschel said.
The matching fund program allows one local disbursement a year. Modern Woodmen donations have also gone to Salem Center, Helmer, Ashley and Hudson fire departments. Support by Modern Woodmen representatives contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year, said a news release from the organization.
The museum project has been underway for a couple of years. The Modern Woodmen funds are earmarked for heating and cooling.
The idea of a museum came from Tom Cochran, whose family bought a home in Pleasant Lake in 1953. Cochran is among 16 members of the nonprofit Historical Society, which meets monthly and coordinates fundraising and aesthetic efforts for the museum. Much memorabilia has been amassed. The plan is to have some permanent displays and a series of rotating exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.